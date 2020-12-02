Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,422,279 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $346.61 Million, closed the last trade at $9.02 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 8.81% during that session. The FREE stock price is -24.39% off its 52-week high price of $11.22 and 23.28% above the 52-week low of $6.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 384.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 508.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) trade information

Sporting 8.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the FREE stock price touched $9.70-7 or saw a rise of 7.01%. Year-to-date, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. shares have moved -10.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have changed 10.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 811.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 110.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +154.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.3% from current levels.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.65% with a share float percentage of 77.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Whole Earth Brands, Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rubric Capital Management LP with over 2.6 Million shares worth more than $21.68 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Rubric Capital Management LP held 6.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.57 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.4 Million and represent 6.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.2% shares in the company for having 2000000 shares of worth $16.68 Million while later fund manager owns 1.88 Million shares of worth $13.07 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.9% of company’s outstanding stock.

