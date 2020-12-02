Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1,937,702 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $292.4 Million, closed the last trade at $0.84 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.91% during that session. The GPL stock price is -27.38% off its 52-week high price of $1.07 and 72.62% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

Sporting 2.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the GPL stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 1.08%. Year-to-date, Great Panther Mining Limited shares have moved 64.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) have changed 5.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 103.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.22 while the price target rests at a high of $2.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +227.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.24% from current levels.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.36 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33% for the current quarter and 3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -458.8%.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.2% with a share float percentage of 23.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Great Panther Mining Limited having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 20Million shares worth more than $17.76 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, with the holding of over 12.36 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.97 Million and represent 3.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.36% shares in the company for having 18929390 shares of worth $15.14 Million while later fund manager owns 6.53 Million shares of worth $5.22 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.

