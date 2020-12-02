Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 6,521,899 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.82 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.82 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 20.13% during that session. The CLRB stock price is -82.97% off its 52-week high price of $3.33 and 44.51% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 356.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Sporting 20.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the CLRB stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -20.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) have changed 56.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 206.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +449.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 64.84% from current levels.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +59.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +64.9%.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.55% with a share float percentage of 28.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 1.36 Million shares worth more than $1.69 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Sio Capital Management, LLC held 5.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 920Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 Million and represent 3.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 16755 shares of worth $20.78 Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.1 Thousand shares of worth $8.45 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

