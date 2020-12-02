XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,553,294 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $40.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The XP stock price is -30.88% off its 52-week high price of $52.94 and 61.68% above the 52-week low of $15.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 675.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 825.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XP Inc. (XP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Despite being -1.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the XP stock price touched $43.25- or saw a rise of 6.47%. Year-to-date, XP Inc. shares have moved 5.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have changed 0.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XP Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +16.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42%, compared to 7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 35.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +59%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $436.96 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $451.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $312.89 Million and $321.03 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.7% for the current quarter and 40.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +134.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.26%.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.76% with a share float percentage of 92.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XP Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, LLC with over 46.2 Million shares worth more than $1.93 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, General Atlantic, LLC held 13.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 18.18 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $758.09 Million and represent 5.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 10134593 shares of worth $422.51 Million while later fund manager owns 6.06 Million shares of worth $252.56 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.

