Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,028,566 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.94 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -1.45% during that session. The WMG stock price is -18.63% off its 52-week high price of $34.76 and 12.59% above the 52-week low of $25.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 771.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.5% from current levels.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.86%.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 29 and February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 1.69%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.42% with a share float percentage of 107.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warner Music Group Corp. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sands Capital Management, LLC with over 12.34 Million shares worth more than $354.55 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Sands Capital Management, LLC held 13.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 6.91 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.58 Million and represent 7.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 2209461 shares of worth $65.18 Million while later fund manager owns 1.91 Million shares of worth $56.36 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.

