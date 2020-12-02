Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 2,039,492 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.76 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 2.26% during that session. The SBH stock price is -63.52% off its 52-week high price of $19.23 and 46.6% above the 52-week low of $6.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.47.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Sporting 2.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the SBH stock price touched $12.67- or saw a rise of 7.18%. Year-to-date, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -35.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have changed 40.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.47% from current levels.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -55.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.6%.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 119.18% with a share float percentage of 120.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 19.81 Million shares worth more than $172.17 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 17.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.93 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.1 Million and represent 15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.22% shares in the company for having 8140722 shares of worth $70.74 Million while later fund manager owns 6.91 Million shares of worth $57.85 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.13% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored