ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,096,283 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.54 Million, closed the last trade at $2.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -7.52% during that session. The MOHO stock price is -367.89% off its 52-week high price of $11.51 and 47.56% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 654.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Despite being -7.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the MOHO stock price touched $3.98-3 or saw a rise of 38.19%. Year-to-date, ECMOHO Limited shares have moved -57.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 72.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) have changed 79.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 103.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +103.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 103.25% from current levels.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +104.4%.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.8% with a share float percentage of 1.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ECMOHO Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 96.81 Thousand shares worth more than $133.59 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 38.56 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.21 Thousand and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.

