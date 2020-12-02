Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,208,288 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.43 Billion, closed the last trade at $91.74 per share which meant it gained $0.99 on the day or 1.09% during that session. The CRNC stock price is -3.46% off its 52-week high price of $94.91 and 87.58% above the 52-week low of $11.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 615.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 689.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cerence Inc. (CRNC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

Sporting 1.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the CRNC stock price touched $94.92- or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, Cerence Inc. shares have moved 305.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) have changed 68.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 6Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $83.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $72 while the price target rests at a high of $95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.52% from current levels.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerence Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +141.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.69%, compared to 6.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.4% and 9.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.2%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $87.57 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $92.79 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $77.7 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.7% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -120.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.85% with a share float percentage of 102.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerence Inc. having a total of 345 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 3.42 Million shares worth more than $167.21 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 9.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.15 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.85 Million and represent 8.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.78% shares in the company for having 2164771 shares of worth $115.17 Million while later fund manager owns 1.02 Million shares of worth $49.74 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.

