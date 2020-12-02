Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 2,474,723 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.66 Million, closed the last trade at $5.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -4.99% during that session. The GEOS stock price is -199.32% off its 52-week high price of $17.66 and 21.86% above the 52-week low of $4.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 272.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 68.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) trade information

Despite being -4.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the GEOS stock price touched $7.65-2 or saw a rise of 22.88%. Year-to-date, Geospace Technologies Corporation shares have moved -64.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) have changed 15.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 279.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 192.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.25 while the price target rests at a high of $17.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +192.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 192.37% from current levels.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.7% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37%.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.06% with a share float percentage of 74.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Geospace Technologies Corporation having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.34 Million shares worth more than $8.29 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.34 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.26 Million and represent 9.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.12% shares in the company for having 836856 shares of worth $4.29 Million while later fund manager owns 699.33 Thousand shares of worth $5.28 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.12% of company’s outstanding stock.

