AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 5,076,382 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -1.85% during that session. The AMCX stock price is -31.74% off its 52-week high price of $42.63 and 39.37% above the 52-week low of $19.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.59.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) trade information

Despite being -1.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the AMCX stock price touched $35.82- or saw a rise of 9.66%. Year-to-date, AMC Networks Inc. shares have moved -18.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have changed 52.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump -21.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.2% from current levels.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Networks Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.4%, compared to 2.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -65.1% and 82.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.4%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $705Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $726.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $785.2 Million and $734.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.2% for the current quarter and -1.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -12.2%.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 166.81% with a share float percentage of 178.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Networks Inc. having a total of 365 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 5.1 Million shares worth more than $126.1 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ClearBridge Investments, LLC held 17.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.62 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.05 Million and represent 15.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.06% shares in the company for having 1801931 shares of worth $44.53 Million while later fund manager owns 1.06 Million shares of worth $26.31 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.58% of company’s outstanding stock.

