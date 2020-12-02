Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has a beta value of -0.06 and has seen 1,841,338 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.07 Million, closed the last trade at $0.82 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 16.79% during that session. The DYNT stock price is -351.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.7 and 36.59% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 257.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 183.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) trade information

Sporting 16.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the DYNT stock price touched $0.8823 or saw a rise of 7.07%. Year-to-date, Dynatronics Corporation shares have moved -1.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) have changed 39.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 97.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 102.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.85 while the price target rests at a high of $2.15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +162.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.66% from current levels.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -102.1%.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.61% with a share float percentage of 10.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dynatronics Corporation having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Light Asset Management, LLC with over 461.68 Thousand shares worth more than $324.28 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, First Light Asset Management, LLC held 3.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 399.57 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $280.65 Thousand and represent 2.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 39566 shares of worth $27.79 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.36 Thousand shares of worth $2.36 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

