Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 1,147,061 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.11% during that session. The VSTO stock price is -22.25% off its 52-week high price of $24.94 and 78.97% above the 52-week low of $4.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.63.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) trade information

Despite being -1.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the VSTO stock price touched $21.89- or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Vista Outdoor Inc. shares have moved 172.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have changed 3.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.35% from current levels.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vista Outdoor Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +90.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1025%, compared to 7.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200% and 290.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +76.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.66% with a share float percentage of 96.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vista Outdoor Inc. having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.46 Million shares worth more than $170.76 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.46 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.16 Million and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.11% shares in the company for having 3555982 shares of worth $70.3 Million while later fund manager owns 1.85 Million shares of worth $31.69 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.17% of company’s outstanding stock.

