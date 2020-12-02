Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,292,946 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -2.04% during that session. The VIR stock price is -140.15% off its 52-week high price of $75 and 61.58% above the 52-week low of $12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 737.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Despite being -2.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the VIR stock price touched $32.83- or saw a rise of 4.87%. Year-to-date, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. shares have moved 148.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have changed -0.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +220.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.15% from current levels.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -59.03%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.4% and -1.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +877.9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.9 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $980Million and $5.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 400% for the current quarter and 138.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -443.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.5%.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.59% with a share float percentage of 92.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vir Biotechnology, Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 22.62 Million shares worth more than $776.43 Million. As of September 29, 2020, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 17.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 11.28 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $387.35 Million and represent 8.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.26% shares in the company for having 5427068 shares of worth $186.31 Million while later fund manager owns 2.21 Million shares of worth $75.75 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored