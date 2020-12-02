Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 1,352,701 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.37 Billion, closed the recent trade at $61.13 per share which meant it lost -$4.59 on the day or -6.98% during that session. The SYNH stock price is -21.46% off its 52-week high price of $74.25 and 50.89% above the 52-week low of $30.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 352.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 750.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.11.

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) trade information

Despite being -6.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the SYNH stock price touched $67.29- or saw a rise of 9.29%. Year-to-date, Syneos Health, Inc. shares have moved 2.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have changed 9.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.33% from current levels.

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Syneos Health, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.57%, compared to 2.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.8% and 33.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.6%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.21 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.21 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.8% for the current quarter and 4.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +467.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.3%.

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.76% with a share float percentage of 103.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Syneos Health, Inc. having a total of 419 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advent International Corporation with over 18.65 Million shares worth more than $991.28 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Advent International Corporation held 17.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lee Thomas H Partners Lp, with the holding of over 16.01 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $851.11 Million and represent 15.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 2373127 shares of worth $138.23 Million while later fund manager owns 2.21 Million shares of worth $117.52 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.

