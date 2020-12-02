Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,378,769 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.06 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 2.42% during that session. The AVYA stock price is -3.36% off its 52-week high price of $19.7 and 67.84% above the 52-week low of $6.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.96.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

Sporting 2.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the AVYA stock price touched $19.35- or saw a rise of 1.5%. Year-to-date, Avaya Holdings Corp. shares have moved 41.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have changed 10.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.56% from current levels.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avaya Holdings Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.87%, compared to 44.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28% and 59.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $722.55 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $706.44 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $710.75 Million and $683Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.7% for the current quarter and 3.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.3%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.09% with a share float percentage of 115.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avaya Holdings Corp. having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.15 Million shares worth more than $123.9 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 6.71 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $101.92 Million and represent 6.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 2536470 shares of worth $38.55 Million while later fund manager owns 2.39 Million shares of worth $29.6 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.

