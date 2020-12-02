Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has a beta value of 2.75 and has seen 1,138,037 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58 Billion, closed the last trade at $30.51 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 0.73% during that session. The SIG stock price is -5.6% off its 52-week high price of $32.22 and 81.65% above the 52-week low of $5.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Sporting 0.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the SIG stock price touched $32.22- or saw a rise of 5.31%. Year-to-date, Signet Jewelers Limited shares have moved 40.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have changed 36.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -45.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -70.5% from current levels.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signet Jewelers Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +113.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -112.37%, compared to -17.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.2% and -17.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.95 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.19 Billion and $2.15 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.4% for the current quarter and -9.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +111.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.24% with a share float percentage of 108.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signet Jewelers Limited having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Select Equity Group, Inc. with over 8.08 Million shares worth more than $151.06 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Select Equity Group, Inc. held 15.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.83 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.43 Million and represent 14.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.12% shares in the company for having 3205715 shares of worth $71.42 Million while later fund manager owns 1.43 Million shares of worth $14.64 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.

