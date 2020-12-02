Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,185,801 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.97 Million, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 10.79% during that session. The BBIG stock price is -77.92% off its 52-week high price of $2.74 and 12.99% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 426.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 235.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Sporting 10.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the BBIG stock price touched $1.6 or saw a rise of 3.75%. Year-to-date, Vinco Ventures, Inc. shares have moved -23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) have changed -4.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -67.3%.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.46% with a share float percentage of 9.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vinco Ventures, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 329.97 Thousand shares worth more than $597.25 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Rovida Advisors Inc. held 2.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 32.6 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.01 Thousand and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 20400 shares of worth $36.92 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.08 Thousand shares of worth $1.95 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

