Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 3,975,743 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.86 Billion, closed the recent trade at $47.44 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 1.65% during that session. The TWTR stock price is -11.57% off its 52-week high price of $52.93 and 57.84% above the 52-week low of $20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 23 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Sporting 1.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the TWTR stock price touched $47.36- or saw a rise of 0.06%. Year-to-date, Twitter, Inc. shares have moved 47.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have changed 19.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -59.95% from current levels.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twitter, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.8% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -130.8%, compared to 7.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16% and 36.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.4%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.18 Billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $956.58 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 Billion and $807.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.7% for the current quarter and 18.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.6%.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.35% with a share float percentage of 79.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twitter, Inc. having a total of 1147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 81.12 Million shares worth more than $3.61 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 60.01 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.67 Billion and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 21239917 shares of worth $632.74 Million while later fund manager owns 17.56 Million shares of worth $781.49 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.

