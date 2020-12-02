Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1,679,729 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.9 Billion, closed the recent trade at $28.43 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.25% during that session. The TPR stock price is -6.93% off its 52-week high price of $30.4 and 64.19% above the 52-week low of $10.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.97.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Sporting 0.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the TPR stock price touched $29.76- or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, Tapestry, Inc. shares have moved 5.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have changed 20.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.13% from current levels.

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tapestry, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +80.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 131.96%, compared to -17.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.8% and 192.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.6%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.61 Billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.21 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.82 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.3% for the current quarter and 13.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -207.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.12%.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.73% with a share float percentage of 89.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tapestry, Inc. having a total of 640 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.31 Million shares worth more than $442.46 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 25.35 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $396.3 Million and represent 9.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 7907119 shares of worth $105.01 Million while later fund manager owns 6.45 Million shares of worth $100.76 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored