Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1,125,319 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.73 Million, closed the last trade at $2.52 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.4% during that session. The FENG stock price is -33.73% off its 52-week high price of $3.37 and 54.37% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 906.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) trade information

Sporting 0.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the FENG stock price touched $2.65-4 or saw a rise of 4.91%. Year-to-date, Phoenix New Media Limited shares have moved 28.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) have changed 88.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.9% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.29%.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.95% with a share float percentage of 31.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phoenix New Media Limited having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 1.74 Million shares worth more than $2.14 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FIL LTD held 5.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is International Value Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 1.69 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.08 Million and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.51% shares in the company for having 1492694 shares of worth $1.84 Million while later fund manager owns 190.7 Thousand shares of worth $282.23 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.

