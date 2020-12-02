Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,970,023 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.14 Billion, closed the recent trade at $37.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The CARR stock price is -12.05% off its 52-week high price of $41.48 and 68.94% above the 52-week low of $11.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Despite being -1.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the CARR stock price touched $39.24- or saw a rise of 5.4%. Year-to-date, Carrier Global Corporation shares have moved 209.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) have changed 5.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.76% from current levels.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -22.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -4.62%.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 0.84%.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.98% with a share float percentage of 86.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carrier Global Corporation having a total of 1361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 89.64 Million shares worth more than $2.74 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 74.01 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.26 Billion and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.43% shares in the company for having 29733704 shares of worth $908.07 Million while later fund manager owns 24.3 Million shares of worth $741.98 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.

