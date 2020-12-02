Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,218,971 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.16 Billion, closed the last trade at $40.6 per share which meant it lost -$4.98 on the day or -10.93% during that session. The ARRY stock price is -25.59% off its 52-week high price of $50.99 and 28.45% above the 52-week low of $29.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 995.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.87% from current levels.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +165.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.83%.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Science & Technology Tr and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Small Company Value Tr. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 100708 shares of worth $3.71 Million while later fund manager owns 9.49 Thousand shares of worth $349.78 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored