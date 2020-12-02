Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,960,705 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.62 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1.72% during that session. The ACEL stock price is -42.28% off its 52-week high price of $15.11 and 50.85% above the 52-week low of $5.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 339.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 382.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) trade information

Sporting 1.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the ACEL stock price touched $11.37- or saw a rise of 6.6%. Year-to-date, Accel Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved -15.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have changed 10.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.99% from current levels.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -177.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.68%.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.69% with a share float percentage of 81.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Accel Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC with over 6.65 Million shares worth more than $71.19 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC held 7.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Light Street Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.7 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.34 Million and represent 5.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 1813010 shares of worth $17.46 Million while later fund manager owns 1.28 Million shares of worth $13.67 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.

