Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 2,733,942 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.67 Billion, closed the recent trade at $33.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.99 on the day or -2.88% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -16.55% off its 52-week high price of $38.95 and 39.86% above the 52-week low of $20.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Despite being -2.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the TCOM stock price touched $34.75- or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Limited shares have moved 0.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed 14.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.19.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -131.17%, compared to -15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55.6% and 137.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45.8%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $768.29 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $936.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.19 Billion and $584.85 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -35.6% for the current quarter and 60.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +68.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +457.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.23%.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.11% with a share float percentage of 75.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Limited having a total of 581 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 34.03 Million shares worth more than $1.06 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 6.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 29.64 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $923.03 Million and represent 5.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 15314953 shares of worth $476.91 Million while later fund manager owns 11.52 Million shares of worth $358.75 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored