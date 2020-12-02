CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1,651,539 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $892.47 Million, closed the last trade at $7.46 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 5.22% during that session. The CXW stock price is -139.95% off its 52-week high price of $17.9 and 22.79% above the 52-week low of $5.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) trade information

Sporting 5.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the CXW stock price touched $7.94-6 or saw a rise of 6.05%. Year-to-date, CoreCivic, Inc. shares have moved -57.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) have changed 16.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 105.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +109.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 101.07% from current levels.

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +18.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6%.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.94% with a share float percentage of 74.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CoreCivic, Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.17 Million shares worth more than $153.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.74 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $141.95 Million and represent 14.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.12% shares in the company for having 7326731 shares of worth $46.96 Million while later fund manager owns 5.32 Million shares of worth $47.36 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.44% of company’s outstanding stock.

