Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,227,475 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.81 Billion, closed the recent trade at $179.38 per share which meant it gained $2 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The SE stock price is -4.67% off its 52-week high price of $187.75 and 80.15% above the 52-week low of $35.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sea Limited (SE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the SE stock price touched $183.8 or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, Sea Limited shares have moved 346.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have changed 12.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $195.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $101 while the price target rests at a high of $230. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -43.69% from current levels.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.9 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.77 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $909.09 Million and $913.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 108.5% for the current quarter and 93.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -18%.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.82% with a share float percentage of 76.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Limited having a total of 688 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 27.36 Million shares worth more than $4.21 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 41.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sands Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 25.68 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.96 Billion and represent 38.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 24.22% shares in the company for having 15976392 shares of worth $2.46 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.5 Million shares of worth $847.1 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 8.34% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored