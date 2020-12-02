Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 2,400,879 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.6 Billion, closed the recent trade at $63.78 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 0.8% during that session. The MS stock price is -0.34% off its 52-week high price of $64 and 57.35% above the 52-week low of $27.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Morgan Stanley (MS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Sporting 0.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the MS stock price touched $64.00- or saw a rise of 0.17%. Year-to-date, Morgan Stanley shares have moved 24.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have changed 29.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.61% from current levels.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Morgan Stanley shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +34.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.46%, compared to 1.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.8% and 35.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.3%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.73 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.51 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10.86 Billion and $9.49 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.1% for the current quarter and 21.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.71%.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its next earnings report between January 14 and January 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.4 at a share yield of 2.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.33%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.49% with a share float percentage of 74.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Morgan Stanley having a total of 1580 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. with over 377.09 Million shares worth more than $18.23 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. held 20.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 111.03 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.37 Billion and represent 6.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.86% shares in the company for having 33669244 shares of worth $1.63 Billion while later fund manager owns 24.58 Million shares of worth $1.19 Billion as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.

