Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1,086,913 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.95 Million, closed the last trade at $2.76 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.22% during that session. The CRNT stock price is -6.52% off its 52-week high price of $2.94 and 64.13% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 582.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 380.36 Million shares.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

Sporting 2.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the CRNT stock price touched $2.77-0 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares have moved 31.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) have changed 24.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 472.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20% over the past 6 months, compared to 6.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.6%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.12 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $71.26 Million and $55.87 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.2% for the current quarter and 20.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +52.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -110.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.96% with a share float percentage of 17.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ceragon Networks Ltd. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.15 Million shares worth more than $7.84 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the holding of over 2.21 Million shares as of December 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.65 Million and represent 2.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 547916 shares of worth $1.36 Million while later fund manager owns 505.71 Thousand shares of worth $1.32 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.

