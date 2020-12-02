Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,588,002 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $17 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -3.95% during that session. The ROOT stock price is -73.41% off its 52-week high price of $29.48 and 2.41% above the 52-week low of $16.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Root, Inc. (ROOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.65% from current levels.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -308.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.56%.

