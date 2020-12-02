Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has a beta value of 3.79 and has seen 846,873 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $643.49 Million, closed the last trade at $6.48 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 6.75% during that session. The OII stock price is -146.91% off its 52-week high price of $16 and 68.98% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Sporting 6.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the OII stock price touched $7.69-1 or saw a rise of 15.73%. Year-to-date, Oceaneering International, Inc. shares have moved -56.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have changed 58.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.84% from current levels.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oceaneering International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.27%, compared to -24.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -833.3% and -575% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.9%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $424.62 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $426.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $560.81 Million and $536.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.3% for the current quarter and -20.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -74.6%.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.88% with a share float percentage of 87.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International, Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.17 Million shares worth more than $56.93 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 11.12 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.13 Million and represent 11.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.12% shares in the company for having 6080789 shares of worth $24.81 Million while later fund manager owns 2.86 Million shares of worth $18.3 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.

