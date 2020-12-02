NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1,351,992 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The NXGN stock price is -6.24% off its 52-week high price of $18.74 and 71.09% above the 52-week low of $5.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 377.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 315.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) trade information

Despite being -0.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the NXGN stock price touched $18.74- or saw a rise of 5.87%. Year-to-date, NextGen Healthcare, Inc. shares have moved 9.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have changed 29.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.3% from current levels.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +61.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.23%, compared to 2.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.4% and -10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -70.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.94%.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.64% with a share float percentage of 98.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextGen Healthcare, Inc. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 8.84 Million shares worth more than $112.67 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Brown Capital Management, Inc. held 13.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.64 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.03 Million and represent 12.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.48% shares in the company for having 4323754 shares of worth $55.08 Million while later fund manager owns 3.39 Million shares of worth $46.09 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.08% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored