Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 5,820,051 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.34 Million, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 14.64% during that session. The NEOS stock price is -204.62% off its 52-week high price of $1.98 and 30.77% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 577.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 802.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) trade information

Sporting 14.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the NEOS stock price touched $0.848 or saw a rise of 23.35%. Year-to-date, Neos Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -56.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) have changed -4%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 746.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1438.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.85% from current levels.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +78.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.7%.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.35% with a share float percentage of 33.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neos Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 4.61 Million shares worth more than $2.44 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.38 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.32 Million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 1121410 shares of worth $768.17 Thousand while later fund manager owns 585.39 Thousand shares of worth $310.43 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.

