My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,004,854 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.11 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 17.86% during that session. The MYSZ stock price is -265.91% off its 52-week high price of $4.83 and 48.48% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 405.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 187.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Sporting 17.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the MYSZ stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 13.79%. Year-to-date, My Size, Inc. shares have moved -62.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) have changed 30.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 326.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.52% from current levels.

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $257.63 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $272.71 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2008. Year-ago sales stood $216.51 Million and $241.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19% for the current quarter and 12.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.28% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.91% with a share float percentage of 6.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with My Size, Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 23.46 Thousand shares worth more than $24.16 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 22.9 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.59 Thousand and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.

