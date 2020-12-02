Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1,340,800 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.6 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.53 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The MBT stock price is -28.96% off its 52-week high price of $11 and 27.32% above the 52-week low of $6.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the MBT stock price touched $8.75-1 or saw a rise of 1.69%. Year-to-date, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares have moved -15.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) have changed 9.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $791.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9180.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $702.13 while the price target rests at a high of $975.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11334.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8131.3% from current levels.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.49%, compared to 6.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 187.5% and 78.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.73 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.63 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.79 Billion and $1.67 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.6% for the current quarter and -2.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.13%.

MBT Dividends

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.81 at a share yield of 9.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.58%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.68% with a share float percentage of 31.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company having a total of 376 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 30.49 Million shares worth more than $266.14 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 29.7 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $259.29 Million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 7297480 shares of worth $63.71 Million while later fund manager owns 6.01 Million shares of worth $53.26 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.6% of company’s outstanding stock.

