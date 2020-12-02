Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,144,195 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.53 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.56 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 2.13% during that session. The EQX stock price is -29.36% off its 52-week high price of $13.66 and 56.16% above the 52-week low of $4.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) trade information

Sporting 2.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the EQX stock price touched $10.65- or saw a rise of 0.56%. Year-to-date, Equinox Gold Corp. shares have moved 37.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) have changed -0.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.03 while the price target rests at a high of $22.18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +110.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.92% from current levels.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.46% with a share float percentage of 48.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinox Gold Corp. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 28.73 Million shares worth more than $336.44 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.38 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.98 Million and represent 2.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.72% shares in the company for having 13798299 shares of worth $146.95 Million while later fund manager owns 10.73 Million shares of worth $114.28 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.45% of company’s outstanding stock.

