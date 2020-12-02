Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,124,542 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.9 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.88 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The LESL stock price is -23.75% off its 52-week high price of $25.84 and 8.29% above the 52-week low of $19.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.21% from current levels.

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -95.9%.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored