Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1,424,034 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.44 Million, closed the last trade at $1.65 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 3.12% during that session. The LPTX stock price is -92.73% off its 52-week high price of $3.18 and 57.58% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 599.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 591.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Sporting 3.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the LPTX stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Leap Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 47.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) have changed -15.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 578.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 209.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +384.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.52% from current levels.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.49%.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.89% with a share float percentage of 61.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leap Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 8.48 Million shares worth more than $16.78 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 14.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., with the holding of over 3.72 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.36 Million and represent 6.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 1205117 shares of worth $2.52 Million while later fund manager owns 199.86 Thousand shares of worth $395.73 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.

