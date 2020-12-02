Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,228,558 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $632.02 Million, closed the last trade at $3.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.5% during that session. The VET stock price is -323.31% off its 52-week high price of $16.89 and 62.41% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Despite being -0.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the VET stock price touched $4.51-1 or saw a rise of 11.53%. Year-to-date, Vermilion Energy Inc. shares have moved -75.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) have changed 61.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.06 while the price target rests at a high of $8.44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +111.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.31% from current levels.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vermilion Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2345.45%, compared to 23.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 173.3% and -69% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $225.21 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $201.58 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $204.56 Million and $205.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.1% for the current quarter and -2.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63.72% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +136.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.76%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.36% with a share float percentage of 28.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vermilion Energy Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.26 Million shares worth more than $9.96 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of Nova Scotia /, with the holding of over 2.5 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.86 Million and represent 1.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 2349173 shares of worth $9.63 Million while later fund manager owns 983.5 Thousand shares of worth $4.39 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.

