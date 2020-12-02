Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,836,448 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.82 Billion, closed the last trade at $40.46 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 0.57% during that session. The KC stock price is -9.59% off its 52-week high price of $44.34 and 57.96% above the 52-week low of $17.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Sporting 0.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the KC stock price touched $44.34- or saw a rise of 8.75%. Year-to-date, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have moved 69.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have changed 39.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.6%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.32% with a share float percentage of 20.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Trust Advisors LP with over 6.35 Million shares worth more than $187.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, First Trust Advisors LP held 25.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carmignac Gestion, with the holding of over 5.61 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.76 Million and represent 22.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 23.45% shares in the company for having 5861760 shares of worth $173.1 Million while later fund manager owns 1.42 Million shares of worth $41.95 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.68% of company’s outstanding stock.

