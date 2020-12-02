InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,677,557 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32 Billion, closed the recent trade at $39.9 per share which meant it lost -$4.92 on the day or -10.98% during that session. The INMD stock price is -33.33% off its 52-week high price of $53.2 and 67.07% above the 52-week low of $13.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 744.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 729.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InMode Ltd. (INMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.62.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Despite being -10.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the INMD stock price touched $45.95- or saw a rise of 13.26%. Year-to-date, InMode Ltd. shares have moved 1.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have changed 5.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $51 while the price target rests at a high of $58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.82% from current levels.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InMode Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.2%, compared to 10.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.8% and 46.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +24.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.72 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $51.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $47Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.6% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +129.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.8%.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.28% with a share float percentage of 78.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InMode Ltd. having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Miura Global Management, LLC with over 938Thousand shares worth more than $33.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Miura Global Management, LLC held 2.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 696.9 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.21 Million and represent 2.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.4% shares in the company for having 459442 shares of worth $14.87 Million while later fund manager owns 211.82 Thousand shares of worth $7.66 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.

