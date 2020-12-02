Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 1,644,637 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.2 Million, closed the last trade at $1.26 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 13.51% during that session. The TKAT stock price is -88.89% off its 52-week high price of $2.38 and 68.25% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 64.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) trade information

Sporting 13.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the TKAT stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 32.98%. Year-to-date, Takung Art Co., Ltd. shares have moved 152.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) have changed 22.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -20.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.63% from current levels.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 Million and $3.97 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -87.2% for the current quarter and 42.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +46.5%.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.47% with a share float percentage of 0.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Takung Art Co., Ltd. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. with over 52.9 Thousand shares worth more than $46.32 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

