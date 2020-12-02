Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1,414,647 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $510.32 Million, closed the last trade at $3.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.33% during that session. The RIGL stock price is -73.51% off its 52-week high price of $5.24 and 59.27% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Despite being -0.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the RIGL stock price touched $3.17-4 or saw a rise of 4.73%. Year-to-date, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 41.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have changed 21.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 142.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +164.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 65.56% from current levels.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +61.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55%, compared to 15.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10% and -184.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +82%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.81 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.16 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $15.4 Million and $55.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.6% for the current quarter and -63.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.45% with a share float percentage of 85.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 21.21 Million shares worth more than $50.9 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 12.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.19 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.27 Million and represent 10.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.7% shares in the company for having 9638920 shares of worth $24Million while later fund manager owns 6.93 Million shares of worth $17.19 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

