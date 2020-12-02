Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,161,762 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -1.17% during that session. The RXT stock price is -28.17% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 14.08% above the 52-week low of $15.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.21% from current levels.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +78.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 63.39%.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.52% with a share float percentage of 96.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rackspace Technology, Inc. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 129.61 Million shares worth more than $2.5 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 64.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the holding of over 4.53 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.42 Million and represent 2.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 691781 shares of worth $13.34 Million while later fund manager owns 261.7 Thousand shares of worth $5.59 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored