Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,108,566 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.68 Billion, closed the recent trade at $24.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.1% during that session. The DISCK stock price is -26.22% off its 52-week high price of $31.1 and 37.38% above the 52-week low of $15.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.66.

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) trade information

Despite being -0.1% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the DISCK stock price touched $26.07- or saw a rise of 5.52%. Year-to-date, Discovery, Inc. shares have moved -19.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) have changed 28.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.01% from current levels.

Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Discovery, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.96% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -32.7% and -8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.6%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.76 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.63 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.87 Billion and $2.68 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.1% for the current quarter and -2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1%.

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.59% with a share float percentage of 92.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Discovery, Inc. having a total of 689 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.41 Million shares worth more than $674.49 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 22.64 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $443.77 Million and represent 6.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 9005330 shares of worth $173.44 Million while later fund manager owns 7.36 Million shares of worth $144.22 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.

