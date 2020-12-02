Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 5,982,080 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.62 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.01 per share which meant it lost -$3.64 on the day or -54.74% during that session. The OVID stock price is -212.29% off its 52-week high price of $9.4 and 40.2% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 847.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 634Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) trade information

Despite being -54.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the OVID stock price touched $6.98-5 or saw a rise of 56.66%. Year-to-date, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -27.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -50.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have changed -38.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 165.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +431.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.89% from current levels.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.9%.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.75% with a share float percentage of 60.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ovid Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 3.62 Million shares worth more than $20.79 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 5.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.76 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.84 Million and represent 4.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 1742420 shares of worth $10Million while later fund manager owns 1.43 Million shares of worth $8.22 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored