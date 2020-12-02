MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,893,206 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -2.31% during that session. The MPLN stock price is -54.42% off its 52-week high price of $10.47 and 9.73% above the 52-week low of $6.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Despite being -2.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the MPLN stock price touched $7.90-1 or saw a rise of 14.18%. Year-to-date, MultiPlan Corporation shares have moved -30.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) have changed -7.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.49% from current levels.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

