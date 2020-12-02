GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,970,224 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.65 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 1.92% during that session. The GFL stock price is -3.44% off its 52-week high price of $28.6 and 56.89% above the 52-week low of $11.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 Million shares.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

Sporting 1.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the GFL stock price touched $28.60- or saw a rise of 3.32%. Year-to-date, GFL Environmental Inc. shares have moved 64.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have changed 44.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.06.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.15%.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72% with a share float percentage of 74.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GFL Environmental Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 62.61 Million shares worth more than $1.33 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, BC Partners Advisors L.P. held 19.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with the holding of over 50.82 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 Billion and represent 16.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 5696036 shares of worth $123.03 Million while later fund manager owns 2.55 Million shares of worth $54.13 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored