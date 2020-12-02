DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,042,385 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.27 Million, closed the last trade at $2.22 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 32.93% during that session. The DRTT stock price is -56.76% off its 52-week high price of $3.48 and 68.02% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 198.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) trade information

Sporting 32.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the DRTT stock price touched $2.85-2 or saw a rise of 22.11%. Year-to-date, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. shares have moved -32.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 55.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have changed 59.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 850.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.53 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +80.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.08% from current levels.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.5% with a share float percentage of 68.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MAK Capital One LLC with over 8.3 Million shares worth more than $13.12 Million. As of September 29, 2020, MAK Capital One LLC held 9.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 22NW, LP, with the holding of over 7.57 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.96 Million and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.98% shares in the company for having 7600270 shares of worth $12.01 Million while later fund manager owns 1.2 Million shares of worth $2.02 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.

