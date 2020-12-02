Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1,602,334 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $850.86 Million, closed the last trade at $8.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -4.4% during that session. The GLNG stock price is -75.17% off its 52-week high price of $15.24 and 47.82% above the 52-week low of $4.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Despite being -4.4% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the GLNG stock price touched $10.56- or saw a rise of 17.65%. Year-to-date, Golar LNG Limited shares have moved -38.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have changed 15.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +187.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.94% from current levels.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golar LNG Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +3.82% over the past 6 months, compared to 0% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and 104% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.2%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.52 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $101.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $139.05 Million and $115.75 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -19.8% for the current quarter and -12% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.4%.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.01% with a share float percentage of 92.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golar LNG Limited having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 10.85 Million shares worth more than $65.7 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 10.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.47 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.09 Million and represent 5.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 2744667 shares of worth $16.62 Million while later fund manager owns 1.95 Million shares of worth $14.61 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.

