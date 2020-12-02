Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 1,571,573 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.95 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The GGB stock price is -17.88% off its 52-week high price of $5.34 and 63.58% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Despite being -0.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the GGB stock price touched $4.60-2 or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, Gerdau S.A. shares have moved -8.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have changed 15.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.8 while the price target rests at a high of $5.04. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.19% from current levels.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gerdau S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +50.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50%, compared to -15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 140% and -46.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.5%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.02 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.98 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.76 Billion and $9.23 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.2% for the current quarter and -78.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -47.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.79%.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.8%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.47%.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.87% with a share float percentage of 34.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gerdau S.A. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 128.29 Million shares worth more than $474.65 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Capital International Investors held 47.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 24.03 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.91 Million and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 25.68% shares in the company for having 68807000 shares of worth $254.59 Million while later fund manager owns 46.53 Million shares of worth $172.16 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 17.37% of company’s outstanding stock.

